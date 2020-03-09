Grand reopening bash set for Plumb children’s department

Plumb Memorial Library staffers Whitney Lee, front, and Debbie Semonich stack books on shelves in the newly renovated children's department.

The Plumb Memorial Library will hold a grand reopening celebration for its children’s department on Saturday, March 14.

The event will feature guest readers, cookie decoration, open house crafts, contests and library tours, all from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This is the latest in a library-wide renovation provided thanks to the efforts of the library board of directors, the Friends of the Library and the city, along with private donations. The next step in the renovation process is work on the restrooms to make them ADA compliant on the lower level, and then to continue the renovation on the adult upper level of the library.

For more information on this event, call the library at 203-924-1580, ext. 3.