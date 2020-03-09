https://www.sheltonherald.com/news/article/Grand-reopening-bash-set-for-Plumb-children-s-15116362.php
Grand reopening bash set for Plumb children’s department
Photo: Brian Gioiele / Hearst Connecticut Media
The Plumb Memorial Library will hold a grand reopening celebration for its children’s department on Saturday, March 14.
The event will feature guest readers, cookie decoration, open house crafts, contests and library tours, all from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
This is the latest in a library-wide renovation provided thanks to the efforts of the library board of directors, the Friends of the Library and the city, along with private donations. The next step in the renovation process is work on the restrooms to make them ADA compliant on the lower level, and then to continue the renovation on the adult upper level of the library.
For more information on this event, call the library at 203-924-1580, ext. 3.
