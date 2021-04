GRANT HINDSLEY/SEATTLEPI.COM

SEATTLE (AP) — Marine mammal biologists and veterinarians are treating and monitoring a gray whale that appears to have developed an infection after being darted with a satellite tracking tag.

The whale is part of a group of about 250 gray whales that feed off the coasts of Oregon, Washington and British Columbia in the summer. The whale is now off the coast of Vancouver Island and appears robust and to be behaving normally, The Seattle Times reported.