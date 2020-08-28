Greece starts more training exercises amid Turkey tension

In this photo provided by the Greek Defense Ministry, air force jets from the United Arab Emirates arrive at the airbase of Souda to take part in a joint training with Greek forces, on the southern island of Crete, Greece, on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Germany's foreign minister on Thursday called for an end to military drills in the eastern Mediterranean to defuse tensions and create conditions for NATO allies Greece and Turkey to resolve a dispute over offshore energy exploration rights. (Greek Defense Ministry via AP) less In this photo provided by the Greek Defense Ministry, air force jets from the United Arab Emirates arrive at the airbase of Souda to take part in a joint training with Greek forces, on the southern island of ... more Photo: AP Photo: AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Greece starts more training exercises amid Turkey tension 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece and the United Arab Emirates have begun joint air force training exercises in the eastern Mediterranean, in the latest build-up of military forces in the region where Greece and Turkey are at odds over seabed mineral rights.

The training flights started Friday, a day after the UAE completed the transfer of nine F-16 fighter jets and four transport planes to a Greek airbase on the island of Crete, the Greek Defense Ministry said.

In an escalating dispute, Greece and Turkey have led multiple military exercises in the area in recent weeks, with more to follow, after Turkey launched a survey mission in waters where Athens asserts jurisdiction.

Ankara argues that Greek islands shouldn't be included in calculating maritime areas where oil-and-gas can be exploited — a view opposed by most Western allies.

France, Italy, and the UAE have joined recent military exercises and training missions held by Greece and ally Cyprus, while the United States has also held separate exercises with Greece.