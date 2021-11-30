Greece to mandate COVID-19 vaccination for over-60s Nov. 30, 2021 Updated: Nov. 30, 2021 9:14 a.m.
1 of6 Commuters wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 are seen in a bus, in Athens, Greece, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Greece reported a new record high for daily COVID-19 infections on Monday as vaccination appointments shot up after new restrictions on unvaccinated people kicked in over the weekend. Michael Varaklas/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 A woman adjusts her face mask as she passes a Christmas decorated shop front window in Athens, Greece, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. Greece has recorded a spike in deaths and infections related to COVID-19 this month, amid heightened concerns in Europe due to the Omicron variant. The Greek government has ruling out the prospect of a general lockdown. Thanassis Stavrakis/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 Pedestrians, some of them wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus, cross a road at Syntagma square in Athens, Greece, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. Greece has recorded a spike in deaths and infections related to COVID-19 this month, amid heightened concerns in Europe due to the Omicron variant. The Greek government has ruling out the prospect of a general lockdown. Thanassis Stavrakis/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 A man wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus walks in Athens, Greece, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. Greece has recorded a spike in deaths and infections related to COVID-19 this month, amid heightened concerns in Europe due to the Omicron variant. The Greek government has ruling out the prospect of a general lockdown. Thanassis Stavrakis/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Residents in Greece over age 60 will be fined 100 euros (more than $110) a month if they fail to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, under the first general COVID-19 mandate announced by the country’s government.
The measure was announced in response to a surge in cases and the emergence of the omicron variant. It will come into effect on Jan. 16 with the fines to be added to their tax bills, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a televised announcement Tuesday.