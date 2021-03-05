Greek militant on hunger strike suffers kidney failure March 5, 2021 Updated: March 5, 2021 2:01 p.m.
1 of5 Police use a water cannon against protesters who demonstrate in support of Dimitris Koufodinas, a leading member of the armed extreme-left group November 17 who is on hunger strike, on Friday, March 5, 2021. A hospital in central Greece says the far-left militant convicted of 11 murders is in critical condition after suffering kidney failure following 56 days of hunger strike. (John Liakos/InTime News via AP) John Liakos/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 FILE- In this Friday, Dec. 2, 2005 file photo, Dimitris Koufodinas, the main hit man for November 17, smiles, during a break in the appeals trial of members of Greece's deadly terrorist group at a special court in a top-security Athens jail. A hospital in central Greece says on Friday, March 5, 2021 Koufodinas, the far-left militant convicted of 11 murders, is in critical condition after suffering kidney failure following 56 days of hunger strike. Thanassis Stavrakis/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 Riot police stand guard in front of the Greek parliament in central Athens, as protesters gather to demonstrate in support of Dimitris Koufodinas a leading member of the armed extreme-left group November 17 who is on hunger strike, on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Greece's government says it will not intervene to grant a prison-transfer demand by a convicted militant group gunman who has been on hunger strike for more than seven weeks, triggering public protests as well as arson attacks. Petros Giannakouris/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A hospital in central Greece said Friday a far-left militant convicted of 11 murders is in critical condition after suffering kidney failure following 56 days of hunger strike.
Dimitris Koufodinas, who is serving 11 life sentences for his role in the November 17 group, began the protest on Jan. 8, arguing that a prison transfer in December occurred in violation of his rights as an inmate.