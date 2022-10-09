Grieving families pray at Thai temple for slain victims TASSANEE VEJPONGSA, Associated Press Oct. 9, 2022 Updated: Oct. 9, 2022 1:53 a.m.
UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) — Grieving families gathered Sunday at a Buddhist temple to pray and make offerings to the spirits of their deceased toddlers who were killed amid a rampage by a former police officer who shot and slashed them with knives at their day care in northeastern Thailand last week.
The mourning family members gathered at Rat Samakee temple, one of three temples where the bodies of the 36 victims — 24 of them children and most of them preschoolers — will be placed for funeral rites and cremation on Tuesday.
TASSANEE VEJPONGSA