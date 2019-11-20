Griffin Faculty Physicians welcomes Shelton native Dr. Shaun Najarian

Growing up in the Valley, Shaun Najarian developed a desire to help others in his community. His passion took him out of the state and overseas as he pursued a career as a physician. Now, he’s back in his hometown and excited to repay his community for instilling that drive to care for other’s wellbeing.

Dr. Najarian is one of the newest members of Griffin Faculty Physicians, which provides primary and specialty care to the Lower Naugatuck Valley with offices in Shelton, Ansonia, Oxford, Naugatuck and Southbury.

“I think I always knew I’s come back to Connecticut, but when I had the opportunity to come back to work in my hometown of Shelton with Griffin, I knew it was the right fit,” Najarian said.

He grew up in Shelton, graduating from Mohegan Elementary School, Shelton Intermediate School and Shelton High School. In high school, Dr. Najarian fostered a love for providing care while volunteering at the St. Joseph Center long term care in Trumbull and at other local support agencies with Huntington Congregation Youth Group.

He served as a Red Cross Water Safety Instructor at the Shelton Community Center and as a lifeguard at Short Beach in Stratford — where he found a knack for providing first aid. Medical care is in Dr. Najarian’s blood as his mother, Liz, has been an intermediate care and ICU nurse at Greenwich Hospital for more than 38 years, and his sister, Brittany, is a travel Pediatric ICU nurse and newborn ICU nurse.

While attending at Providence College in Rhode Island, Dr. Najarian came back to Connecticut to train as an EMT at Echo Hose Ambulance in Shelton. He studied abroad at the National University of Ireland, Galway and, after graduation, worked as both an Emergency Department Scribe and Technician at Bridgeport Hospital before starting medical school.

Dr. Najarian’s interest in providing primary care grew while studying for his medical degree at the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. He worked in the school’s Primary Care Scholars Program, which provided him invaluable experience in addressing health needs of underserved communities. He gained insight into preventative health practices by volunteering in a heart healthy program designed to promote a healthy lifestyle though cardiovascular health education, exercise, and motivational interviewing.

These experiences cemented his desire to be a community physician where he could not only help heal, but guide others to a healthy lifestyle.

After completing his internal medicine residency at Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center in New Jersey, Dr. Najarian looked for a way to bring all his knowledge and training back to the Valley to improve the well-being of his hometown. Griffin turned out to be a perfect fit.

The thing I most liked about where I grew up was the real sense of community,” he said. “Everyone always looks out for one another. I couldn't be more excited to be working at Griffin Faculty Physicians because I truly believe in Griffin’s philosophy of caring for the whole person.”

