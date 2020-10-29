Griffin Health Gala features virtual evening on the Amalfi Coast

The 2020 Griffin Health Gala will offer a virtual evening on Italy’s famous Amalfi Coast on Saturday, Nov. 14. The 2020 Griffin Health Gala will offer a virtual evening on Italy’s famous Amalfi Coast on Saturday, Nov. 14. Photo: Griffin Health Photo: Griffin Health Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Griffin Health Gala features virtual evening on the Amalfi Coast 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The 2020 Griffin Health Gala will offer a virtual evening of Italian cuisine and wine on Italy’s Amalfi Coast on Saturday, Nov. 14, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Gala attendees will receive instructions on how to shop for and prepare all the ingredients for authentic pasta dishes and entrees. On the evening of the gala, Vincenzino Amatruda, executive chef of the Villa Maria Cooking School in Ravello, Italy on the Amalfi Coast, will give step-by-step video instructions on how to prepare Italian food for themselves and their friends and family.

The event also will feature an assemblage of Allegrini’s premier wines and a journey through the Italian countryside by sommelier Robin Shay.

Tickets start at $150 for access for two guests.

Proceeds will help develop and sustain programs and services that address the wide-ranging health care needs of the communities Griffin serves, ensuring access to innovative, high-quality care in a healing, person-centered environment.

For registration, sponsorship and advertising information visit www.griffinhealth.org/gala.