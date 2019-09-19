https://www.sheltonherald.com/news/article/Griffin-Health-Naugatuck-Valley-Health-District-14452266.php
Griffin Health, Naugatuck Valley Health District to host fall prevention event
Photo: Contributed Photo.
Griffin Health and the Naugatuck Valley Health District are marking National Fall Prevention Awareness Day with a fall prevention event from 4:30-6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Griffin Hospital, 130 Division St., Derby.
The free event will feature fall risk assessments, giveaways, and educational materials.
Fall Prevention Awareness Day raises awareness about how to prevent fall-related injuries among older adults. Studies have shown that 1 in 4 older adults report falls each year.
For more information, contact Jamie Luckhardt, BS, CHES, health educator at Naugatuck Valley Health District, at 203-881-3255.
