DERBY — Griffin Health has expanded its free COVID-19 testing in Connecticut with a new drive-thru testing site in Trumbull and expanded hours at its sites in Naugatuck, Farmington and Middlebury.

The new testing site opened Dec. 8, at Unity Park on Unity Park Road in Trumbull from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.