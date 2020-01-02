Griffin Health delivers first baby of 2020

Celebrating Arabella's birth in the family room of the Childbirth Center at Griffin Hospital are Arabella's great-grandparents, Debra and Larry Woodcock, her grandmother, Diana Venice, her mother, Taylor, father, Dave and sister, Emerie.

The Childbirth Center at Griffin Hospital celebrated the start of a new decade by welcoming Arabella Venice, of Woodbridge, into the world at 12:04 a.m. on New Year’s Day. Arabella is the first baby born in New Haven County in 2020 and potentially the first in the state.

Arabella is the daughter of Taylor and Dave Venice, and the 8 pound, 6 ounce girl has a brother, Jaxon, 3, and a sister, Emerie, 1. All three Venice children were delivered at Griffin as was their father. Arabella’s grandmother, Diana Venice, works in the hospital’s Environmental Services Department and her aunt Jackie Laneuville is a nurse at Griffin.

“There are a lot of us who were born here and work here, so you can tell that we love Griffin,” said Taylor Venice.

For more information about The Childbirth Center at Griffin Hospital, call 203-732-7252 or visit griffinhealth.org/cbc.