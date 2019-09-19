Griffin Health earns Gold Seal of Approval award

Griffin Health earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Hospital and Behavioral Health Care Accreditation, reflecting its commitment to providing safe and quality patient care. Griffin Health earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Hospital and Behavioral Health Care Accreditation, reflecting its commitment to providing safe and quality patient care. Photo: Contributed Photo. Photo: Contributed Photo. Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Griffin Health earns Gold Seal of Approval award 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Griffin Health, of Derby, has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Hospital and Behavioral Health Care Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.

Griffin Health underwent a rigorous, unannounced onsite review in March. During the visit, a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated Griffin’s compliance with Hospital and Behavioral Health standards spanning multiple areas including emergency management, environment of care, infection prevention, leadership, medication management, and the rights and responsibilities of the individual.

The Joint Commission is an independent, not-for-profit organization that accredits and certifies nearly 21,000 healthcare organizations and programs in the United States. This accreditation is recognized nationwide as a symbol of quality that reflects an organization’s commitment to meeting high quality performance standards.

“As a private accreditor, The Joint Commission surveys health care organizations to protect the public by identifying deficiencies in care and working with those organizations to correct them as quickly and sustainably as possible,” said Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and chief nursing executive of The Joint Commission. “We commend Griffin Health for its continuous quality improvement efforts in patient safety and quality of care.”

For more information, visit jointcommission.org.