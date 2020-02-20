Griffin Health hosts Ask a Pharmacist on March 4

The Community Health Resource Center at Griffin Hospital in Derby will host a Q&A with pharmacists on March 4.

The Community Health Resource Center at Griffin Hospital, 130 Division St., Derby, invites the community to bring their medication questions to Griffin’s expert pharmacists on Wednesday, March 4 from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., at the hospital.

Griffin Health Director of Pharmacy Services Lisa Jaser, Pharm D, and other members of the Griffin Pharmacy staff will lead a casual Q&A for any and all medication questions.

Medication errors injure hundreds of thousands of people every year in the United States. However, most medication errors can be prevented with open communication between the pharmacist and patient as well as the patient’s caregivers. Important information individuals should ask their pharmacist includes the name of the medication, what it is supposed to do, how to take or use the medication, what to do if a dose is missed, and what activities, foods, or other medications to avoid while taking the medication.

This program is part of a series of free, educational forums hosted by the Community Health Resource Center in an effort to help improve the health of the community.

To register or for more information, call Kerry or Deborah at 203-732-7399.

The Community Health Resource Center at Griffin Hospital is a traditional library that provides an array of medical and health information, including a large collection of easy to read health and lifestyle related materials. The Center is open to the public to educate themselves on ways to enhance their well-being, prevent illness and play an active role in decisions about their health.