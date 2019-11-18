Griffin Health hosts free holiday concert featuring Valley Soul

Griffin Health invites the community to a concert of traditional and contemporary gospel and holiday music on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 6:30 p.m., at Assumption Church. Griffin Health invites the community to a concert of traditional and contemporary gospel and holiday music on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 6:30 p.m., at Assumption Church. Photo: Contributed Photo. Photo: Contributed Photo. Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Griffin Health hosts free holiday concert featuring Valley Soul 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Griffin Health invites the community to a concert of traditional and contemporary gospel and holiday music on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 6:30 p.m., at Assumption Church, 61 North Cliff St., Ansonia.

The Griffin Hospital annual Holiday Concert will feature Valley Soul, a choir of volunteer singers under the direction of recording artist and music industry veteran Angela Clemmons. Doors open at 6 p.m. Refreshments to follow the concert.

This gospel performance will feature choir members from faith-based organizations, health and human service agencies, foundations, and other grassroots organizations, serving as a metaphor for the “choir of caring” that collectively wraps its arms around the residents of the Valley.

This event is sponsored by the President’s Fund at Griffin Hospital as a thank you to Griffin’s sponsors and the community, and as a celebration of Griffin’s family of employees, medical staff, volunteers, corporators, and trustees for their dedication, compassion and expertise.

The event is free and open to all. No reservations needed. Seating is general admission on a first come, first served basis.

For more information, contact the Griffin Hospital Development Fund at 203-732-7504 or development@griffinhealth.org.