Griffin Health opens COVID-19 drive-up test site

Griffin Health is providing a drive-up collection facility for COVID-19 testing on the Griffin Hospital campus. Only patients with a test order from their healthcare provider and a scheduled appointment will be tested.

DERBY - Griffin Health has been approved by the state Department of Public Health to provide a drive-up collection facility for COVID-19 testing on the Griffin Hospital campus, 130 Division St., Derby.

In order to initiate the testing process at the new collection facility, a person with COVID-19 symptoms will need to have a valid order for the test from a licensed independent healthcare practitioner. Patients with a valid order can schedule an appointment at 203-437-6815.

The Griffin Health COVID-19 drive-up test collection Site is located in the hospital’s upper parking lot near the Community Garden. The collection site will operate seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The site includes a covered testing area and tents for registration and specimen collection.

Patients should arrive at the test site at their scheduled time where their order and pre-registration will be confirmed. Patients will then proceed to the covered testing area. A trained Griffin caregiver will collect a sample using a nasal swab.

After the sample is collected, patients will be instructed to self-quarantine until they receive the test results and further instruction from their healthcare provider. Testing of samples will be conducted by third party laboratories and results will normally be available within three to five days.