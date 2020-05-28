Griffin Health restarts free Friends & Family CPR classes

DERBY - Griffin Health Valley Parish Nurses will begin offering its free Friends & Family CPR training again on Saturday, June 20, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Griffin Hospital, 130 Division St., Derby.

The program was temporarily suspended in April and May due to coronavirus precautions. For the safety of the instructor and participants, the class size will be limited, participants will be required to wear masks unless otherwise instructed and social distancing procedures will be followed.

Family & Friends CPR is a non-certifying course that teaches the basics of adult and child CPR and relief of a foreign body (choking). Infant skills will be offered at the end of the program to those who wish to learn these additional skills.

The course is offered on the third Saturday of every month from 9 to 11 a.m. for the rest of the year. Registration is required. Call Cathi at 203-732-1337 to sign up or for more information.