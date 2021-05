Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media

DERBY — The Griffin Health COVID-19 vaccination centers at 10 Progress Drive in Shelton and 727 Rubber Ave. in Naugatuck are now accepting walk-in appointments.

Both of the centers offer COVID-19 vaccinations for anyone 16 years and older. The Shelton location is open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and from 6 a.m. to noon on Saturdays and Sundays. The Naugatuck location is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and from 7 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.