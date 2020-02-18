Griffin Health to host free infant safe sleep classes

Griffin Health will host a free information session entitled “Safe Sleep for Your Baby” on Feb. 26, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Griffin Health will host a free information session entitled “Safe Sleep for Your Baby” on Feb. 26, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Photo: Contributed Photo / Monkey Business - Stock.adobe.com Photo: Contributed Photo / Monkey Business - Stock.adobe.com Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Griffin Health to host free infant safe sleep classes 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Safe Kids Worldwide and Griffin Health are helping parents and caregivers of infants sleep a little easier by providing free education on ways to make sure their little ones are snoozing safely.

Griffin will host several free, interactive programs entitled “Safe Sleep for Your Baby” to teach how to reduce the risk of sleep-related causes of infant death. The programs will be Wednesdays Feb. 26, April 29, May 27 and June 24, from 6:30-7:30 p.m., at Griffin Hospital, 130 Division St., Derby. Parents and caregivers will learn about safe sleep practices, and the safe sleep myths and facts for infants under 1 year of age. Door prizes, raffles and educational materials will be provided.

The sessions are open to anyone expecting a child and anyone caring for an infant under 1 year of age. Registration is required by contacting Cathi Kellett at Ckellett@griffinhealth.org or 203-732-1337.

“Seeing a baby sleeping is a precious sight, especially for parents and caregivers who can get very tired caring for an infant,” said Kellett, of Griffin’s Community Outreach & Parish Nurse Department and Coordinator of the Safe Kids Greater Naugatuck Valley Coalition. “This grant will allow us to provide simple and effective sleep safety tips, so that parents can create a safe place for babies to sleep and nap.”

Griffin Health partners with Safe Kids as part of its ongoing effort to transform healthcare by not only treating illness, but also helping people stay healthy. Griffin actively empowers individuals to play an active role in their health and wellbeing by providing them with information, tools and support to care for themselves and their loved ones.

According to Safe Kids, unintentional suffocation is the leading cause of injury-related death among children under 1 year old. Also, nearly 3,500 infants die each year in the United States because of sleep-related reasons, including entrapment, strangulation and Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS).