Griffin Health to host star-studded gala

The 2019 Griffin Health Gala will feature a star-studded performance by Master Impersonators The Edwards Twins along with food, auction items, music and dancing on Friday, Oct. 11, at Aria, 45 Murphy Road in Prospect.

The 2019 Griffin Health Gala will be a star-studded event as top celebrity impersonators from Las Vegas bring glitz and glam to Aria, 45 Murphy Road in Prospect, on Friday, Oct. 11, from 6:30-11:30 p.m.

Master Impersonators, The Edwards Twins, will present An Evening with the Stars, a live performance of musical hits from legendary musical superstars. The Edwards Twins have performed all over the world and received rave reviews from national media, including the NBC Today show, USA Today and The Boston Globe.

Guests will also be treated to dining to match Aria’s manicured and sculpted gardens, and scenic views of autumn in Connecticut. The evening closes out with dancing to the sounds of La Blanc Entertainment. There also will be a silent auction.

Tickets start at $195 per person. Black tie is suggested.

Proceeds from the Gala will help develop and sustain essential programs and services that address the wide-ranging health care needs of the communities Griffin serves.

The Friend A. Russ Fund will be honored with the 2019 Presidents Award at the Gala.

Tickets may be purchased at griffinhealth.org/gala. For more information on tickets or sponsorship opportunities, contact Griffin Hospital Development Fund, 203-732-7355 or gala@griffinhealth.org.