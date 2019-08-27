Griffin Hospital, American Lung Association to start Better Breathers Club

Griffin Health has partnered with the American Lung Association to help individuals manage lung disease and live better.

Griffin will host monthly meetings for the Lung Association’s Better Breathers Club® starting Wednesday, Sept. 4, from 1-2:30 p.m., at Griffin Hospital, 130 Division St., Derby.

Better Breathers Clubs are free support groups for people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) or other chronic lung diseases. The club brings people together to learn how to manage their condition and improve their quality of life.

The club will provide support, education and socialization to help participants: better manage their condition; talk to their healthcare provider; track symptoms, understand medicines and treatment; manage everyday activities (bathing, dressing, shopping); share experiences, challenges and skills with others; learn about resources and activities in the community; and become more active.

“Chronic lung diseases are not curable, but they can be managed,” said Liza Mecca, BA, RRT, AE-C, director of Respiratory Services at Griffin Hospital. “The Better Breathers Club helps people understand that they are not defined by their condition and that they can live well with chronic lung disease.”

For more information or to register, contact Liza at 203-732-7574 or lmecca@griffinhealth.org.