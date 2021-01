SHELTON — Beginning next week, the city will be home to two COVID-19 vaccination centers.

Griffin Hospital will be holding a “soft” opening of its new clinic at 10 Progress Drive — the same complex as the Griffin Hospital Occupational Medicine Center — on Monday.

“We expect to be fully operational by early in the week,” Christian Meagher, Griffin Health Services communications specialist, told Hearst Connecticut Media.

Hartford HealthCare’s building on Research Drive will also serve as a vaccination site beginning Monday.

Mayor Mark Lauretti said the sites should be able to vaccinate 1,200 people a day.

Griffin Hospital’s newly renovated Progress Drive space will be the hospital’s primary vaccination location and will be open by appointment only from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 6 a.m. to noon Saturdays and Sundays.

Griffin Hospital will also continue providing vaccinations at its main hospital, 130 Division St. in Derby. The hospital vaccination clinic is in the hospital’s dining room.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccinations through Griffin Hospital, visit https://www.griffinhealth.org/Coronavirus-COVID19-Information/COVID-19-Vaccination

Currently only residents 75 years and older are eligible to receive the vaccine during Phase 1b. Those interested in signing up for a vaccine can do so through their healthcare provider, online or over the phone.

For more information on applications, visit Vaccine Administration Management System (VAMS).

