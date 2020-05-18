Griffin Hospital ICU nurses treated to some TLC

The Boys & Girls Club of the Lower Naugatuck Valley and The Own Your Future Foundation, Inc., recently provided special spa packages to the Intensive Care Unit nurses at Griffin Hospital. Pictured are, left to right, Griffin Health President and CEO Patrick Charmel, Chris and Jill Douglas, of The Own Your Future Foundation, Inc., Boys & Girls Club of Lower Naugatuck Valley Board members Fred and Lisa Serra, Boys & Girls Club of Lower Naugatuck Valley Youth of the Year Lilly Taska, Boys & Girls Club of Lower Naugatuck Valley Chief Executive Officer Shaye Roscoe, and Griffin Health nurses Ashley D'Agostino, Kelly Egan and Dee Venditto.

DERBY - The Boys & Girls Club of the Lower Naugatuck Valley and The Own Your Future Foundation, Inc., joined forces to provide special spa packages to Griffin Hospital’s intensive care unit nurses as a thank you for their selfless service during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, representatives from the club and the foundation delivered gift bags with complimentary skin care products and a gift certificate for a customized spa package to L Bellissima Day Spa in Shelton to the 14 nurses in the hospital’s ICU. The gifts were funded by the foundation, which asked the club to help distribute them.

“We have the greatest respect and admiration for the ICU nurses at Griffin Hospital,” said Shaye Roscoe, club chief executive officer. “While the rest of us are practicing social distancing, the ICU nurses are suiting up to face the most challenging and difficult of cases.”

For the club, giving back to the community is one of its main pillars, said Roscoe, along with promoting academic success and healthy habits for young people. The nonprofit has faced its own challenges with daily operations and carrying out its mission during the COVID-19 epidemic.

Through the generosity of the foundation, Roscoe said, the club is overjoyed to be able to fulfill its core principals of giving back to the community.

The Own Your Future Foundation, Inc., founded and chaired by current Boys & Girls Club board member and former “club kid” Chris Douglas, is a family foundation established to support those who persevere through adversity — something that Griffin Hospital’s ICU nurses exemplify.

“We wanted to do something special for the ICU nurses and for the Club,” Douglas said. “So, we came up with the idea to support the Club and allow it to provide this special gift to the ICU nurses — it’s a win for everyone. Additionally, it is important for our young club members to see and understand that even in the most challenging of circumstances, the goal of giving back can be achieved.”

L Bellissima Day Spa is owned by fellow Boys & Girls Club board member Lisa Serra. Her husband, Fred Serra, attended the Boys & Girls Club as a child, is currently the president of the Club board of directors.

The donation is also an extension of the way the Boys & Girls Club of the Lower Naugatuck Valley and Griffin Hospital regularly collaborate as members of Valley Council for Health and Human Services. The continuing partnerships among the nonprofit agencies provide opportunities for organizations to communicate, share resources, and work together to improve the quality of life for residents throughout the Lower Naugatuck Valley.

“Just last week, Patrick Charmel, CEO of Griffin, helped us to secure thermometers in preparation for reopening our Club for summer camp,” Roscoe said. “Finding the necessary personal protective equipment for our staff and safety equipment for our members is difficult at this time, and we appreciate Griffin Hospital helping our organization.”

For more information about the Boys & Girls Club of the Lower Naugatuck Valley, visit www.bgc-lnv.org.