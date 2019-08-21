Griffin Hospital hosts AARP driver safety program

Griffin Hospital will host an AARP Driver Safety Program on Saturday, Sept. 14. Griffin Hospital will host an AARP Driver Safety Program on Saturday, Sept. 14. Photo: Contributed Photo. Photo: Contributed Photo. Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Griffin Hospital hosts AARP driver safety program 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Griffin Hospital will host an AARP Driver Safety Program Saturday, Sept. 14, from 8:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m., at the hospital, 130 Division St., Derby.

While the course is geared toward drivers age 50 and older, it is open to everyone.

Attendees will learn current rules of the road, how to operate your vehicle more safely, and make some adjustments to common age-related changes in vision, hearing, and reaction time. The course also covers such topics as how to maintain proper following distance at all times; the safest way to change lanes and make turns at intersections; the effects of medications on driving; how to minimize the effect of dangerous blind spots; the importance of eliminating distractions, such as eating, smoking, and cell-phone use; proper use of safety belts, air bags, and anti-lock brakes and ways to monitor your own and others' driving skills and capabilities.

As an added bonus, participants can check with their auto insurance company about discounts for completing the course.

Cost is $15 for AARP members and $20 for nonmembers. Make checks payable to AARP.

To register, call Esther at 203-732-1523.