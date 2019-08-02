Griffin Hospital hosts School of Allied Health open house

The Griffin Hospital School of Allied Health Careers in Derby is hosting an open house on Thursday, Aug. 15, from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. The Griffin Hospital School of Allied Health Careers in Derby is hosting an open house on Thursday, Aug. 15, from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Photo: Contributed Photo. Photo: Contributed Photo. Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Griffin Hospital hosts School of Allied Health open house 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Griffin Hospital School of Allied Health Careers, at 300 Seymour Avenue, Suite 206 in Derby, is hosting an open house on Thursday, Aug. 15, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The event will provide information on the school’s Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA), Patient Care Technician (PCT), Phlebotomy and Certified Clinical Medical Assistant (MA) programs. Attendees will be able to ask school representatives about the programs and financial aid options.

The school’s fall semester starts in September.

Griffin Hospital’s School of Allied Health Careers is one of the first hospital-based schools of its kind to be authorized by the Connecticut Department of Higher Education. Classes are taught by certified instructors, and offer hands-on clinical training at Griffin Hospital, long-term care facilities. For the MA course, students learn at Griffin Faculty Physicians’ primary care offices and specialty offices such as gastroenterology, OB-GYN, surgical and cardiology.

The school has a history of preparing students for certification exams with a 100% pass rate in the past 4 years and with job placement as the school consistently outpaces the state average.

Anyone 18 years of age or older with a high school diploma or GED may apply for admission. For more information or to apply, call 203-732-1276 or 203-732-7578 or visit griffinhealth.org/allied-health.