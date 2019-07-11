Griffin Hospital hosts free diabetic foot screening

The Comprehensive Wound Care Center at Griffin Hospital, 130 Division Street, Derby, is offering individuals diagnosed with diabetes free help with taking care of their feet.

On Wednesday, July 24, at 5 p.m., the center will host a free diabetic foot screening event at the hospital. Each screening will take about 10 minutes and will include consultation with a podiatrist if needed.

The screenings are first come, first served, however registration is required by visiting the Griffin Hospital events calendar at griffinhealth.org/events or by calling 203-732-1511. For more information, call 203-732-7140.