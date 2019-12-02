Griffin Hospital hosts free wellness fair Dec. 18

Griffin Health is helping individuals get a head start on their wellness goals for 2020 with a free “Healthy for the Holidays” wellness fair on Wednesday, Dec. 18, from 4:30-7 p.m., at Griffin Hospital, 130 Division St., Derby.

The fair will highlight how Griffin is transforming traditional healthcare by not only focusing on helping people get well, but also helping them stay healthy. Griffin actively engages everyone with free and low-cost programs that provide education and support to help prevent, or proactively manage chronic diseases, such as diabetes, obesity, heart disease, depression and stress.

Attendees at the fair will be able to learn about Griffin’s community health programs, talk with representatives, and even try out some of the programs’ features, including simple, but effective exercises and healthy recipes that can combat some of the unhealthy habits of the holiday season.

There also will be information on Griffin’s surgical services, such as bariatric surgery, sports medicine, back surgery and joint replacement, free blood pressure screenings and consultation, and information on Griffin’s many free support groups.

Attendees will be able to enter into several free raffles for items and gift cards that promote wellbeing.