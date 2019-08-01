Griffin Hospital offers Mini-Med School

Griffin Hospital is accepting registrations for its free, 10-week “Mini-Med School” course that begins Thursday, Sept. 5.

Specifically designed for the layperson with little or no medical background, Mini-Med School provides an opportunity to gain a greater understanding of how the human body works, insight into common disorders of the various organ systems, as well as information about disease prevention.

This free course will be conducted over 10 consecutive weekly sessions. Griffin Hospital physicians serve as faculty, covering a wide range of topics, including: Anatomy and physiology; primary care; cardiology; endocrinology; orthopedics; pulmonology; gastroenterology; nephrology; neurology; oncology and hematology; cardio-thoracic surgery; ophthalmology; gynecology; urology; interventional radiology; dermatology; and general surgery.

Each weekly session will be divided into two hour-long presentations on different medical topics, with a refreshment break between presentations and ample time for questions and answers.

The program meets Thursdays from 6:30 to 9 p.m. in the hospital’s Meditation and Learning Center, 130 Division Street in Derby. The Mini-Med School will culminate with a “graduation” ceremony for participants on November 21. The course is comprehensive and the knowledge base is cumulative, so those participants who attend all sessions will gain the most benefit.

There is no fee to enroll in the Mini-Med School, but space is limited, so early registration is encouraged. To register, visit the events calendar at griffinhealth.org or call 203-732-1511.