Griffin Hospital offers Wellness for Life program

The start of school is right around the corner and Griffin Hospital is helping individuals learn how to live a healthier life this fall with its Wellness for Life program.

Wellness for Life is a 12-week, evidence-based lifestyle change program that helps prevent and treat many chronic diseases. According to a report by the US Department of Health and Human Services, 80% of chronic diseases, like obesity, diabetes, hypertension, and high cholesterol, can be prevented with better lifestyle choices in nutrition, activity and emotional health.

Starting Tuesday, Sept. 10, from 6-8:30 p.m., the program offers a custom fitness evaluation, individual nutritional guidance, one-on-one coaching, and small, interactive health seminars so participants can make a commitment to a healthier life. Each participant also receives a Fitbit, which helps track participants’ activity, sleep patterns and food intake.

“Making changes for a healthy lifestyle isn’t easy — it requires one-on-one guidance and on-going support,” said Wellness for Life Program Director Eunice Lisk. “This program helps people assess their lifestyle, provides them with a personalized plan to increase vitality and gives one-on-one and group support every step of the way to better health.”

Wellness for Life focuses on hands-on learning, featuring an activity monitor, health coaching, and weekly group sessions to establish healthy weight control, lowered cholesterol and blood pressure, better sleep and energy, and increased personal strength and resilience.

Since its start in 2015, Wellness for Life participants have seen significant weight loss and reductions in blood pressure, and the program has received high satisfaction scores from participants in meeting expectations and for presentations by the expert speakers.

Wellness for Life meets at The Center for Cancer Care at Griffin Hospital, 350 Seymour Ave., Derby.

For more information about Wellness for Life, visit griffinhealth.org or call Amanda Fowler at 203-732-1369 to register.