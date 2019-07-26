Griffin Hospital offers fall classes

The Griffin Hospital School of Allied Health Careers in Derby is accepting applications for its fall Accelerated Certified Nursing Assistant program starting Sept. 3 and its Patient Care Technician and Phlebotomy programs starting Sept. 17, and Certified Medical Assistant program starting Oct.1. less The Griffin Hospital School of Allied Health Careers in Derby is accepting applications for its fall Accelerated Certified Nursing Assistant program starting Sept. 3 and its Patient Care Technician and ... more Photo: Contributed Photo. Photo: Contributed Photo. Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Griffin Hospital offers fall classes 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Griffin Hospital School of Allied Health Careers, at 300 Seymour Avenue, Suite 206 in Derby, is accepting applications for its fall Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA), Patient Care Technician (PCT), Phlebotomy and Certified Clinical Medical Assistant (MA) programs.

The evening session for the accelerated CNA program starts Sept. 3, the day PCT program and the Phlebotomy program begin Sept 17, and the daytime MA program starts Oct. 1.

The accelerated CNA course offers students a condensed six-week schedule with classes Monday through Thursday from 5-9 p.m. Course content includes infection control, legal and ethical responsibilities, communications, body mechanics, moving and positioning residents, personal care skills, nutrition, measuring vital signs, and restorative care. The program’s clinical experience is at a long term stay facility and Griffin Hospital from 5-10 p.m. for a total of 40 hours. After successfully completing the course and clinical experience, students will be qualified to take the certification exam for a Nursing Assistant in Connecticut. The CNA course tuition fee includes the course book, CPR training, and malpractice insurance coverage for the clinical rotation.

The 17-week PCT program requires students to attend practical training on Mondays and Fridays, from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., and have the option to take the Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday Phlebotomy classes either during the day from 9 a.m.-noon or during the evening from 6-9 p.m. The PCT program offers ample hands-on training and opportunities for practical experience in the school's fully equipped mock hospital room and during the 160 hours of clinical experience.

The course tuition includes textbook, malpractice insurance, CPR certification, and national certification.

The 14-week Phlebotomy program holds classes on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays with a daytime option of 9 a.m.-noon or an evening option of 6-9 p.m. The course tuition includes a 32-40-hour internship, national certification, lab coats, CPR certification, malpractice insurance and textbook.

The MA program will run for 28 weeks with classes five days a week from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m., including 160 clinical hours at Griffin Faculty Physicians’ primary care offices and specialty offices such as gastroenterology, OB-GYN, surgical and cardiology. The program prepares students to become multi-skilled healthcare professionals that specialize in outpatient settings. Medical assistants perform both clinical and administrative duties and assist a variety of providers including physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants. Graduates of this program may find entry-level positions in medical offices, clinics, urgent care centers and may work in general medicine or specialty practices. This program also provides the diversity of other job options in the hospital or laboratory setting.

Anyone 18 years of age or older with a high school diploma or GED may apply for admission. Early application is encouraged for all courses, as space is limited. For more information or to apply, call 203-732-1276 or 203-732-7578 or visit griffinhealth.org/allied-health.