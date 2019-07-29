Griffin Hospital offers free presentation on treatment options for joint pain

Orthopaedic Surgeon Gary R. Richo, M.D., PhD, will host a free discussion on the causes of joint pain, conservative treatment options, and total joint replacement techniques on Aug. 13 at Griffin Hospital.

Griffin Hospital will offer a free presentation on joint replacement options on Tuesday, Aug. 13, at 5:45 p.m., at the hospital, 130 Division St., Derby.

Orthopaedic Surgeon Gary R. Richo, M.D., PhD, will present Advances in Joint Replacement, an open discussion of the causes of joint pain, conservative treatment options, total joint replacement techniques, post-surgical recovery and the return to normal activities. Dr. Richo will be available at the end of the presentation to answer any questions from attendees.

Refreshments will be served.

For more information or to reserve a spot, call Griffin Hospital Orthopaedic Care Specialist Amy Gagne at 203-732-7524.