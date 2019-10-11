Griffin Hospital offers free prostate screenings Oct. 23

Griffin Hospital will offer free prostate cancer screenings from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23 at the Center for Cancer Care at Griffin Hospital, 350 Seymour Ave., Derby.

Griffin Hospital will host free prostate cancer screenings Wednesday, Oct. 23, from 4-6 p.m., at the Center for Cancer Care at Griffin Hospital, 350 Seymour Ave., Derby.

Prostate cancer screenings are recommended for men at 50-years old. Men at higher risk, including African American men and men who have a first-degree relative (father or brother) diagnosed with prostate cancer before age 65, should be screened at age 45. Men at a very high risk (multiple family members diagnosed with prostate cancer before age 65 years) should receive be tested at age 40.

In addition to the screenings, participants and family members can enjoy a tailgate party buffet at the Center for Cancer Care. The screening is sponsored by Griffin’s Health Initiative for Men (HiM), which encourages men to have an annual physical and to raise awareness about men’s health issues such as prostate cancer and colorectal cancer.

“We strongly encourage the men in our community to take advantage of these free screenings,” said Dr. Joseph Camilleri, urologist, Griffin Faculty Physicians, “As the second-leading cancer killer in men, prostate cancer is a serious disease, but it can be successfully treated if caught at an early stage. This event will be a combination of preventative screening and education, so men know what symptoms to look for and they can share this information with friends, family and neighbors.”

The screening will take 10-15 minutes. Space for the free screenings is limited, so early registration is encouraged. To register, call 203-732-1280.