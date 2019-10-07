Griffin Hospital offers support group for stroke survivors

The Griffin Hospital will offer a new stroke support group the second Monday of the month, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., starting Oct. 14, at The Center for Cancer Care at Griffin Hospital, 350 Seymour Ave., Derby.

The group will provide education to survivors and caregivers to help them understand physiological and psychological effects post stroke, and provide an emotional outlet through group discussions.

Guest speakers will be invited to discuss various topics, including fatigue, stress, exercise and local and national resources.

For more information, contact Griffin Hospital Rehabilitation Services at 203-732-7445.