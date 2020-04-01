Griffin Hospital’s drive-thru coronavirus testing running smoothly

DERBY — Griffin Hospital’s drive-thru coronavirus testing facility is averaging more than 30 tests daily, but hospital officials say limited supplies are hampering the ability to add more patients each day.

Christian Meagher, Griffin Health Services communications specialist, said the hospital’s COVID-19 Drive-Up Test Collection Site has operated smoothly since its opening.

“We space out the appointments approximately every 15 to 20 minutes to minimize patient delays at the test site,” said Meagher.

The facility is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and Sundays.

Meagher said a person with COVID-19 symptoms will need to have a valid order for the test from a licensed independent healthcare practitioner. Patients with a valid order can schedule an appointment at 203-437-6815. Patients are asked to provide valid identification and health insurance cards so they can be directed right to the collection area.

“Testing centers are concerned with the shortage in test supplies which may result in a suspension of testing if the supply is depleted,” said Meagher. “This shortage is limiting the number of patients Griffin can schedule and test in a day.”

Meagher said results are ready three to five days after the test. The results are sent to each patient’s physician, who then contacts the patient.

