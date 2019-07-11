Griffin Hospital seeks volunteers to help elderly patients

The Hospital Elder Life Program (HELP) at Griffin Hospital, 130 Division St., Derby, is looking for volunteers who are available to come in on the weekend to provide additional support for elderly patients.

HELP is designed to offer special services to older adults who are hospitalized at Griffin. Research shows that between 30 and 50% of seniors can experience a decline in their physical and cognitive abilities during a hospital stay.

HELP is a comprehensive, evidence based, patient-care program that provides various volunteer interventions such as meal time assistance, friendly visits, activities, walking and exercise to help patients maintain their optional level of functioning. HELP team members work in partnership with the doctors and nursing staff to highlight issues specific to geriatric care and to provide education to patients and their families.

Training and supervision will be provided. No previous medical experience is required. Volunteers have a choice of working various weekday shifts between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Scholarship incentives are also available for eligible college students.

The next HELP training is scheduled to begin in the fall. To learn more about this program or to become a HELP volunteer, call Laura Murphy at 203-732-7466.