Griffin Hospital to offer reiki level 1 workshop Nov. 8

Griffin Hospital will host a Reiki Level 1 Workshop on Friday, Nov. 8, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., at The Center for Cancer Care at Griffin Hospital, 350 Seymour Ave., Derby.

Reiki Master Eileen Carino, R.N.-BC, MA, ADS, will teach the basic concepts of reiki, allowing ample time for hands-on practice. Reiki is a complementary healing method based on ancient healing practices that involves the conscious direction of healing energy through the practitioner’s hands. When channeled properly, this energy relieves energy blockages to the body and bring balances to the energy fields thereby promoting healing on all levels.

The cost is $125, including certificate and Reiki book. Griffin Hospital employees and current volunteers can register at the discounted rate of $25.

Workshop space is limited, and advance registration is required by Nov. 1. To register, contact Laura Murphy, Planetree Services Supervisor at 203-732-7466.