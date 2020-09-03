Griffin, Safe Kids host free child passenger safety clinic

DERBY — As part of National Child Passenger Safety Week, Griffin Health and Safe Kids Greater Naugatuck Valley will offer free child car seat checkups from 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 16 by appointment only.

The clinic will help parents, caregivers and children learn the importance of properly installed seats and the appropriate positioning of a child in car seats or booster seats. Families in need may qualify for a free seat through funding from AAA Northeast, CT DOT and Safe Kids Greater Naugatuck Valley and Griffin Health.

To make an appointment or for more information, contact Cathi Kellett at 203-732-1337 or ckellett@griffinhealth.org.