Griffin, SafeKids offer child passenger safety training

Griffin Health and SafeKids Greater Naugatuck Valley will host Child Passenger Safety 101 on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at Griffin Hospital.

Safe Kids Greater Naugatuck Valley Coalition Coordinator Cathi Kellett, MA CPST-I, SN-I, will host “Child Passenger Safety 101” on Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Griffin Hospital, 130 Division St., Derby. There will be a session from 6-7 p.m. on general child passenger safety and a session focused on passengers with special needs from 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Both sessions will provide information about the importance of child safety seats and crash dynamics, infant seats and rear-facing convertibles, forward-facing seats, including combination seats, booster seats and seat belts, and aftermarket products and objects in the car.

To register, email Cathi at ckellett@griffinhealth.org by Nov. 1.