Griffin School of Allied Health holds open house Dec. 11

The Griffin Hospital School of Allied Health Careers in Derby is hosting an open house on Wednesday, Dec. 11. The event will include information on financial assistance from The Workplace Inc.

The Griffin Hospital School of Allied Health Careers, 300 Seymour Ave., Suite 206 in Derby, is hosting an open house on Wednesday, Dec. 11, from 3-7 p.m.

The event will provide information on the school’s Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA), Patient Care Technician (PCT), Phlebotomy and Certified Clinical Medical Assistant (MA) programs.

An eligibility and enrollment specialist with The Workplace Inc. also will be at the open house from 3-5 p.m. to assist with enrolling potential students in the Health Career Academy program, which offers tuition assistance and other support to those pursuing a career in healthcare.

The school’s winter semester starts in January, with the Medical Assistant Program starting in April 2020.

Griffin Hospital’s School of Allied Health Careers is one of the first hospital-based schools of its kind to be authorized by the Connecticut Department of Higher Education. Classes are taught by certified instructors, and offers hands-on clinical training at Griffin Hospital, long-term care facilities. For the MA course, students learn at Griffin Faculty Physicians’ primary care offices and specialty offices such as gastroenterology, OB-GYN, surgical and cardiology.

The school has a history of preparing students for certification exams with a 98% pass rate. The school has a high employment rate at Griffin Health Services and other surrounding area hospitals.

Anyone 18 years of age or older with a high school diploma or GED may apply for admission. For more information or to apply, call 203-732-1276 or 203-732-7578 or visit griffinhealth.org/allied-health.