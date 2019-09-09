Griffin hosts free presentation on hospital discharge safety

The Community Health Resource Center at Griffin Hospital, 130 Division St., Derby, will host a free presentation about what patients and caregivers need to know when they go home from the hospital on Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 6 p.m.

“Here to Home” is a comprehensive overview of information and the important safeguards patients and their loved ones need to consider when transitioning back home from a hospital stay. The presentation will help keep patients and caregivers safe and healthy as well as provide the confidence needed to navigate this relatively difficult time in the healing process.

The presentation will feature experts speaking about case management, home safety, medical alert services, medications, and nutrition. The discussions also will highlight Griffin’s instructional videos about this transition, which can be found at griffinhealth.org/inpatient-care.

This program is part of a series of free, educational forums hosted by the Community Health Resource Center in an effort to help improve the health of the community. To register or for more information, call Kerry or Deborah at 203-732-7399.