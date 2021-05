Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media

SHELTON — Griffin Health has added young people 12 and older to those able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Christian Meagher, Griffin Health communications specialist, said the organization will be administering the Pfizer vaccine to anyone ages 12 and older at its Shelton Vaccination Center at 10 Progress Drive and at its Naugatuck Vaccination Center at 727 Rubber Ave.