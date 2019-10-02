Griffin’s Valley Soul Holiday Concert seeks singers

Griffin Hospital is seeking singers of all skill levels to help bring a little holiday “soul” to the Naugatuck Valley this winter.

Griffin Health is once again assembling a gospel choir of volunteer singers from throughout the Valley under the direction of Angela Clemmons, a professional singer for more than 35 years and director of the acclaimed “Shoreline Soul” performances in Madison.

In addition to providing an inspiring and uplifting performance, the Valley Soul choir aims to bring together individuals from churches and organizations throughout the area to help build and strengthen partnerships that will improve the health of the region.

The volunteer singers will take part in five, two-hour workshops, culminating in a concert of traditional and contemporary gospel and holiday music on Dec. 11.

“Our weekly sessions are upbeat, fun and very user-friendly,” Clemmons said, “No one needs to know how to read music. All songs are taught by ear and everyone is given a practice CD. It’s amazing how much the choir learns and how confident they become in five short weeks, particularly when many have never sung gospel before.”

The training sessions will be held Oct. 16 and 23; Nov. 6 and 13; and Dec. 4, from 6:45-8:45 p.m., at Assumption Church in Ansonia.

Sign up online at griffinhealth.org/valley-soul. For more information, contact Angela Clemmons at 203-619-1415 or shorelinesoul@comcast.net. Although the workshop is primarily for adults, youth who are able to follow a lyric sheet are welcome to participate.

Griffin’s annual Holiday Concert is sponsored by the President’s Fund at Griffin Hospital as a thank you to Griffin’s sponsors and the community, and as a celebration of Griffin’s family of employees, medical staff, volunteers, corporators, and trustees for their dedication, compassion and expertise.