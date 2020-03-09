Griffin to host Q&A on diabetes and medications

The Diabetes Education & Support Group at Griffin Hospital will host a free Q&A with pharmacists on Tuesday, March 10, at 2:30 p.m., at the hospital, 130 Division St., Derby.

Griffin Health Director of Pharmacy Services, Lisa Jaser, Pharm D, will lead a casual Q & A session on any and all medication questions. Medication errors injure hundreds of thousands of people every year in the United States. However, most medication errors can be prevented by open communication between the pharmacist and patient, as well as the patient’s caregivers.

Participants are encouraged to bring their medications, and ask questions about what it is supposed to do, how to take or use the medication, what to do if a dose is missed, and what activities, foods and other medications should be avoided while taking the medication.

No registration is required. For more information, call Mary Swansiger at 203-732-1137.

The Diabetes Education & Support Group meets September through June on the second Tuesday of each month to discuss the management of diabetes, challenges, and day-to-day dietary concerns. Individuals with diabetes and their caregivers are welcome to attend. The support group is part of Griffin’s ongoing effort to transform healthcare by not only treating illness, but also helping people stay healthy. Griffin actively empowers individuals to play an active role in their health and wellbeing by providing them with information, tools and support to prevent, or proactively manage chronic diseases, such as diabetes, obesity, heart disease, depression and stress.