Griffin to host discussion of diabetes medications

Griffin Hospital will host a free discussion of diabetes medications on Tuesday, Sept. 10.

The Diabetes Education & Support Group at Griffin Hospital will host a free discussion of diabetes medications on Tuesday, Sept. 10, at 6:30 p.m., at the hospital, 130 Division St., Derby.

Endocrinologist Dr. Chi Tang, of Griffin Faculty Physicians, will discuss the pros and cons of various diabetes medications and how to adjust insulin dose, including an insulin pump. The talk will be based on questions from attendees looking to gain a deeper understanding of diabetes to become more independent in their diabetes management.

The Diabetes Education & Support Group meets on the second Tuesday of the month from September through June to discuss the management of diabetes, its challenges, and day-to-day dietary concerns. Individuals with diabetes and their caregivers are welcome to attend.

No registration is required. For more information, call Mary Swansiger at 203-732-1137.