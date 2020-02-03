Griffin to host discussion on diabetes and fall risk

Griffin Hospital will host a free discussion on diabetes and fall risk on Tuesday, Feb. 11.

The Diabetes Education & Support Group at Griffin Hospital will host a free discussion on diabetes and fall risk on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 2:30 p.m., at the hospital, 130 Division St., Derby.

Studies have shown that older adults diagnosed with diabetes have a higher risk of falling and fall more often. They are also more likely to suffer a serious injury from a fall, including a broken hip.

Lifeline Program Coordinator at Griffin Hospital Vanessa Shimer will talk about why individuals diagnosed with diabetes are at a higher fall risk and what they can do to help protect themselves from debilitating fall injuries.

No registration is required. For more information, call Mary Swansiger at 203-732-1137.

The Diabetes Education & Support Group meets September-June on the second Tuesday of each month to discuss the management of diabetes, challenges, and day-to-day dietary concerns. Individuals with diabetes and their caregivers are welcome to attend. The support group is part of Griffin’s ongoing effort to transform healthcare by not only treating illness, but also helping people stay healthy. Griffin actively empowers individuals to play an active role in their health and wellbeing by providing them with information, tools and support to prevent, or proactively manage chronic diseases, such as diabetes, obesity, heart disease, depression and stress.