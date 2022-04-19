Griner's ordeal in Russia weighs on minds of teammates DAVID BRANDT, AP Sports Writer April 19, 2022 Updated: April 19, 2022 3:12 a.m.
1 of3 FILE - Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner, left, watches practice with teammate Diana Taurasi on Thursday, May 10, 2018, in Phoenix. Since arriving a Moscow airport in mid-February, Griner has been detained by police after they reported finding vape cartridges allegedly containing cannabis oil in her luggage. Still in jail, she is awaiting trial next month on charges that could bring up to 10 years in prison. Taurasi also spent years playing in Russia for UMKC Ekaterinburg owner Shabtai Kalmanovich, and spoke of luxurious living conditions and the lavish trips he would provide. Matt York/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 FILE - Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner is shown during the first half of Game 2 of basketball's WNBA Finals against the Chicago Sky, Oct. 13, 2021, in Phoenix. Griner remains in Russia two months after she was detained arriving at a Moscow airport in mid-February. Russian authorities said a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges that allegedly contained oil derived from cannabis, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. Rick Scuteri/AP Show More Show Less
PHOENIX (AP) — While the practice facility for the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury was filled with laughter and the echoes of bouncing basketballs during the team's preseason workout, there was no denying the presence and spirit of 6-foot-9 center Brittney Griner was missing.
“I definitely wake up in the middle of the night sometimes, worrying about BG," first-year Mercury coach Vanessa Nygaard said.