Ground zero: A selfie stop for some. A cemetery for others. MARK LENNIHAN, JOHN MINCHILLO and JULIE JACOBSON, Associated Press Sep. 10, 2021 Updated: Sep. 10, 2021 2:37 p.m.
1 of29 James Maroon, left, cleans the bottom of the south pool of the 9/11 Memorial with a vacuum, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in New York. On Sept. 11, 2001 he was going to work at the New York Mercantile Exchange, just west of the twin towers. "I was getting ready to cross the Westside Highway when the first plane hit and people were running up behind me," he said. "I thought a truck or something hit the walkway. I got out, looked up and the first plane was in the building. I thought it was just a small commuter plane because you didn't see a plane, just a hole. I ended going into work and then the second plane hit. I couldn't figure out where to go. Pretty much everything was closed off. I hooked up with a guy I worked with and we started walking up the Westside Highway and I looked back and the tower collapsed. Unbelievable." Mark Lennihan/AP Show More Show Less
2 of29 NYPD officer Michael Dougherty, a 25-year veteran, patrols with his colleagues at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum where names of his deceased colleagues and friends are displayed, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in New York. "Sometimes something will just hit me, just staring out at the plaza," said Dougherty. "I'll take a couple of minutes to compose myself. But it's still an emotional attachment. You know, I lost many friends that day. Hopefully people never forget that motto, 'Never forget.'" John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less 3 of29
4 of29 Kevin Hansen, an engineer at the September 11 Memorial, uses a torch to clean and burnish the names cut into the metal plates that border the south pool, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021 in New York. "I believe this place brings people to see that there is evil in the world but it can be overcome," Hansen says. "You're looking down and you are trying to realize that this place is a sacred place and has to be remembered." Mark Lennihan/AP Show More Show Less
5 of29 Kevin Hansen, an engineer at the September 11 Memorial, poses with a torch he uses to clean and burnish the names cut into the metal plates that border the south pool, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in New York. Hansen says of the work he does, "It's important to me. It's a sign that it's something I can do. I can give back and say this is something that cannot be forgotten. This is a sign that we all came together back in 2001. This is my giveback of patriotism and this (event) cannot be forgotten." Mark Lennihan/AP Show More Show Less 6 of29
7 of29 Kevin Hansen, an engineer at the September 11 Memorial, uses a torch to clean and burnish the names cut into the metal plates that border the south pool, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in New York. During a pause from his work, Hansen says, "We do it for their memorial. They have to be remembered. We do it for the family members, the people that are suffering still from that day, and of course all the people that we lost that day." Mark Lennihan/AP Show More Show Less
8 of29 Red roses rest against the names of the fallen on the south pool at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in New York. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less 9 of29
10 of29 NYPD officer Michael Dougherty, a 25-year veteran, stands beside the south reflecting pool of the 9/11 Memorial & Museum where names of his deceased colleagues and friends are displayed, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in New York. A close friend of Dougherty's family, Richard Dunston, worked in the towers on the day of the attacks. His body was never found. "So every morning we'll do walk arounds on the piece of the plaza where the towers stood," Dougherty said. "If we see something on the panel we'll make sure to wipe it off, and I see their names and I'll touch them. You know, I'm here looking over them." John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
11 of29 NYPD officer Michael Dougherty, a 25-year veteran, stands beside the south reflecting pool of the 9/11 Memorial & Museum where names of his deceased colleagues and friends are displayed, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in New York. Dougherty's first professional experience with the World Trade Center was as an electrician. "It's a privilege to be here," said Dougherty. "I'm at the end of my career and I couldn't think of a better place for me to finish up, connect where I started my career as an electrician over twenty five years ago before I became a police officer, and end up here. To be the guardian of this area and look over all my friends and family that passed away here 20 years ago." John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less 12 of29
13 of29 NYPD officer Michael Dougherty, a 25-year veteran, displays a bracelet bearing the name of John G. Chipura, an FDNY firefighter and former Marine who died responding to the attacks, as he stands beside the south reflecting pool of the 9/11 Memorial & Museum where names of his deceased colleagues and friends are displayed, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in New York. "He was a good guy," said Dougherty. "That means a lot. If you're in the service, you know that means he was special." A foundation in Chipura's name hosts an annual golf outing that was derailed due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
14 of29 A child peers over the edge of the north pool as visitors browse the walking paths at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in New York. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less 15 of29
16 of29 Joan Mastropaolo, a 9/11 Tribute Museum board member, volunteer, and local Battery Park city denizen since 1998, stands amongst the trees at the 9/11 Memorial & Museum as One World Trade Center looms overhead, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in New York. Mastropaolo considered the area her front lawn after moving into the area for work in the late nineties, a natural transition from the previous decade when she worked in and around the World Trade Center. She shopped, attended concerts, and commuted through the site routinely. "This vibrant community became nothing in a matter of a hundred and two minutes on the morning of Sept. 11," said Mastropaolo. "When they started bringing the trees to this site, for me, that was a symbol of returning life." John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
17 of29 Joan Mastropaolo, a 9/11 Tribute Museum board member, volunteer and local Battery Park city denizen since 1998, runs water over the name of Ssu-Hui Wen "Vanessa", a victim of the Sept. 11 attacks, at the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in New York. Memorial personnel place flowers on the names of the deceased on their birthdays. Although Mastropaolo did not know Wen personally, she makes a point to honor memories of the fallen whenever she spots a flower. "In many cultures, water is a symbol of life," said Mastropaolo. "I like to run water over their names on their birthdays to keep their spirit and memory alive." John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less 18 of29
19 of29 Joan Mastropaolo, a 9/11 Tribute Museum board member, volunteer and local Battery Park city denizen since 1998, places her hand on the Survivor Tree at the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in New York. The Survivor Tree, living at the site before the attacks, was rehabilitated by the parks department after suffering burn damage and broken limbs in the collapse. For Mastropaolo, the Callery pear tree, unique to the memorial and surrounded by guard rails, is a symbol of resiliency. "When they started bringing the trees to this site, for me, that was a symbol of returning life," Mastropaolo said. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
20 of29 A visitor takes a selfie beside the north pool at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in New York. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less 21 of29
22 of29 Visitors browse the south pool at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in New York. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
23 of29 Michael Keane, the 35-year owner of O'Hara's Restaurant & Pub, works the busy dining room of his establishment near at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in the Manhattan borough of New York. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less 24 of29
25 of29 Visitors browse the north pool at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in New York. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
26 of29 James Maroon, an engineer at the 9/11 Memorial, poses near the waterfalls in the south pool, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021 in New York. On Sept. 11, 2001 he was going to work at the New York Mercantile Exchange, just west of the World Trade Center. He knew about 20 brokers at Cantor Fitzgerald that worked at the exchange. "They had a meeting that morning in one of the towers," he recalled. All their brokers, except for one, perished that day. Sometimes when we're outside I look at the panel that their names are on. And one of them Elkin Yuen, his daughter was due to be born. Now she's going to be 20 years old. And never met her father." Mark Lennihan/AP Show More Show Less 27 of29
NEW YORK (AP) — Twenty years after terrorists flew two planes into the World Trade Center, the memorial at ground zero has its own routine, not much different from many city tourist sites.
Visitors from around the world come and go. They snap selfies as they browse the nearly 3,000 names engraved into the parapets that frame two reflecting pools. Docents give tours. Tourists glance at their watches, decipher subway maps and check off a box. Then they leave.
Written By
MARK LENNIHAN, JOHN MINCHILLO and JULIE JACOBSON