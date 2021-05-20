Group: Georgia can block internet firms from censoring views

ATLANTA (AP) — The leader of a conservative group told Georgia state lawmakers Thursday that free speech rights of Americans should at least partially override the private property rights of internet companies, arguing that large technology companies are improperly censoring speech.
The House Science and Technology Committee hearing could lay groundwork for Georgia lawmakers next year to consider bills meant to oppose such censorship, although chairman Ed Setzler, an Acworth Republican, said he didn't favor the remedies that lawmakers in other states have brought forward thus far. But Setzler said he believed social media companies may be public accommodations, like a restaurant or hotel, that can't legally discriminate against customers.