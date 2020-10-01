Group forms to oppose proposed Arkansas initiative limits

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A coalition of groups launched a campaign Thursday against a proposal going before Arkansas voters next month that would place new limits on the ballot initiative process.

The coalition, Protect AR Rights, is opposing a proposed constitutional amendment the Legislature voted last year to put on the 2020 ballot.

The coalition includes the Arkansas Education Association, the NAACP Arkansas State Conference and the League of Women Voters of Arkansas.

Arkansas is among several states where Republican lawmakers have taken steps to add limits to the initiative process.

The proposed restrictions include tripling the number of counties where initiative sponsors must collect a minimum number of signatures and eliminating a 30-day period groups have to gather additional signatures if they initially fall short. The lawmakers’ ballot measure also would move up by several months the deadline for submitting petitions.