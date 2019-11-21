Group removes dogs, cats from filthy Des Moines home

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Officials say more than two dozen animals have been removed from a feces-filled home of a hoarder in Des Moines.

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa says it took 21 dogs and five cats and kittens from the house Tuesday. A news release says the animals were “crawling with fleas and reeking of urine.” Feces and trash were found all over the living space.

The release says the dogs’ nails were so overgrown it was impossible for them to walk comfortably, and at least six of the dogs “will need extensive behavioral rehabilitation before they’re ready for new homes."

It’s unclear whether the person or people living with the animals will face any criminal charges.