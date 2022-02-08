Group to restore bowling alley, crux of Orangeburg Massacre MICHELLE LIU, Associated Press/Report for America Feb. 8, 2022 Updated: Feb. 8, 2022 1:31 a.m.
An exterior view of the All-Star Bowling Lanes in Orangeburg, S.C., is shown on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. After years of neglect, the National Park Service is helping a non-profit group renovate the once-segregated bowling alley where 54 years ago state police killed three Black students, remaking it into a fully-functional bowling alley with a civil rights theme. Michelle Liu/AP
Orangeburg resident John Graves poses outside the All-Star Bowling Lanes in Orangeburg, S.C., on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Graves and other visitors toured the empty bowling alley ahead of the 54th anniversary of the Orangeburg Massacre, when state troopers shot into a crowd of students protesting to integrate the business, killing three and wounding 28. Michelle Liu/AP
Old bowling balls are lined up in front of the lanes at the All-Star Bowling Lanes in Orangeburg, S.C., on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. The shuttered bowling alley at the center of a 1968 integration protest, where state police killed three Black students, is being renovated into a fully-functional bowling alley with a civil rights theme. Michelle Liu/AP
A visitor to the All-Star Bowling Lanes in Orangeburg, S.C., photographs scores painted onto a wall on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. The shuttered bowling alley at the center of a 1968 integration protest, where state police killed three Black students, is being renovated into a fully-functional bowling alley with a civil rights theme. Michelle Liu/AP
Abandoned bowling shoes sit inside cubbies at the All-Star Bowling Lanes in Orangeburg, S.C., on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. After years of neglect, the National Park Service is helping a non-profit group renovate the once-segregated bowling alley where 54 years ago state police killed three Black students, remaking it into a fully-functional bowling alley with a civil rights theme. Michelle Liu/AP
At the All-Star Bowling Lanes in Orangeburg, S.C., on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, Nicole Thompson holds out her phone showing a letter written by then-South Carolina Lt. Gov. John West to her uncle, Alexander Nichols. As the student government vice president of South Carolina State University, Nichols had written to lawmakers seeking accountability measures following the 1968 Orangeburg Massacre. Michelle Liu/AP
An obituary of Orangeburg resident Blondell Davis detailing her bowling accomplishments following the 1968 Orangeburg Massacre sits on a counter of the All-Star Bowling Lanes in Orangeburg, S.C., on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. After years of neglect, the National Park Service is helping a non-profit group renovate the once-segregated bowling alley, where 54 years ago state police killed three Black students, remaking it into a fully-functional bowling alley with a civil rights theme. Michelle Liu/AP
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Big plans are being realized for a once-segregated bowling alley that stands dark and dusty 54 years after state troopers fired into a crowd of Black students in the killings now known as the "Orangeburg Massacre.”
After years of neglect, the National Park Service is helping a non-profit group renovate the All-Star Bowling Lanes, remaking it into a fully-functional bowling alley with a civil rights theme.